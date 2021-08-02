He is a 'habitual liar': Narendra Singh Tomar slams Rahul Gandhi for his stand on farm laws

New Delhi, Aug 02: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will host a breakfast meeting for Opposition leaders to plan strategies to overcome the current stalemate in Parliament. The meeting is being held to forge unity among the opposition ranks on the issue.

All opposition MPs and floor leaders of various parties have been invited for the meeting. An invite has also been sent to Trinamool Congress, which has been skipping all meetings convened by Rahul Gandhi so far.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion in Parliament on the Pegasus row and its leaders have been giving adjournment notices everyday.

The government has been saying that the opposition is creating a "non-issue" and the IT minister has already given a reply in both Houses of Parliament.

Opposition parties have been protesting over the two issues in both the Houses, disrupting proceedings since Parliament met for the Monsoon session on July 19.

Story first published: Monday, August 2, 2021, 15:21 [IST]