    Rahul should explain how his wealth rose from 55 lakh to 9 crore in 10 years: BJP

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 23: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday asked Congress President Rahul Gandhi to explain increase in his wealth in last ten years.

    Addressing a press conference RS Prasad wondered what could be the source of income of 48-year-old leader other than being an elected lawmaker that his wealth in 2004 was Rs 55 Lakh which rose to Rs 9 crore in 2014.

    File photo of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
    File photo of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

    "Rahul Gandhi is a Member of Parliament, his source of income is salary, there's no other clear source. In 2004 election affidavit, he declared his wealth to be ₹55,38,123 it came to ₹2 cr in 2009 and to ₹9 cr in 2014; we would like to know how your asset grew to ₹9 cr from ₹55 lakh," Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters.

    PM Modi is Anil Ambani's 'Chowkidar', not of the poor: Rahul Gandhi

    Ravi Shankar Prasad has been given a Lok Sabha ticket from Patna Sahib parliamentary constituency, setting the stage for the most high profile clash in the April-May general election, as sitting lawmaker Shatrughan Sinha is likely to contest on a Congress ticket.

    Ravi Shankar Prasad is a Rajya Sabha member from Bihar.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2019, 21:35 [IST]
