Rahul's elevation speech: ‘Attacking BJP was uncalled for'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday strongly objected to Rahul Gandhi criticising the saffron party during his speech after being elevated as Congress president. BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the Congress is obsessed with the "fear of BJP".

"Manner in which he criticised BJP wasn't required, shows they're obsessed with the fear of BJP. It is a 132-year-old party, so it's the same party responsible for the division of country and subsequent divisions in sub-sections of society," Trivedi told news agency ANI.

Rahul Gandhi formally took over as the Congress president today. The party's Central Election Authority president Mullapally Ramachandran handed over the Certificate of Election to Rahul Gandhi in the presence of his mother Sonia Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh.

At the speech after his elevation, Rahul lashed out at the BJP and said the saffron party was indulging in politics of hatred.

"Once you something on fire, it is very difficult to douse it. We have been trying to tell the BJP this. The only one trying to douse the fire is Congress. They preach hate and we preach love. Our dialogue will always be led by love and affection. All Congress workers are my family. I will give you my love from the bottom of my heart," he said.

"Prime Minister is taking the country down the medieval path. BJP are soldiers fighting for themselves. We the Congress have been guided to serve the people. We consider the BJP our brothers and sisters, though we don't agree with them. We don't fight hate with hate. We will meet our challenges with love and affection. They might control the structures of power, but we are the bastion of the people," he added.

OneIndia News