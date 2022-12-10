Exit polls vs exact poll for Gujarat and HP: Who got it right?

Rahul's close confidante Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be new CM of Himachal Pradesh

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 10: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who is said to be Rahul Gandhi's close aide, has been choosen for the post of Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh by the Congress high command, a news agency reported citing sources. His name is likely to be announced by late evening today.

"Congress high command approves the name of Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu as CM of Himachal Pradesh. His name will be announced by this evening after discussing it with other leaders," the news agency tweeted. Responding to the rumours, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that he is not aware of the development and it will be decided in the CLP meeting.

He is a former party chief and is close to Rahul Gandhi as well. So, it has not come as a surprise.

"I am not yet aware of the decision of the High Command. I am going to the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting which will happen at 5 pm," Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said.

Himachal Pradesh | I am not yet aware of the decision of the High Command. I am going to the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting which will happen at 5 pm: Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu pic.twitter.com/ZYC3reOGZ1 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

The first name in the probable list of CM was Pratibha Singh, wife of late Virbhadra Singh who was an immensely popular leader and six-time Chief Minister of the hill state. Although she did not contest the poll, she was a top contender for the job as Congress went to poll keeping her husband's name on the forefront throughout the campaigning. She represents Mandi constituency of Himachal Pradesh.

Recommended Video

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra likely to name Himachal Pradesh CM after Congress’ win | Oneindia News*News

However, the high command overlooked her name. "The Chief Minister will be from among the MLAs only. The high command feels that two by-elections will have to be held if Pratibha Singh is made the Chief Minister. One of the Lok Sabha, the other of the Legislative Assembly," sources informed the news agency earlier. It is now said that Pratibha Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh might be given a higher position in the cabinet to handle her.

"In such a situation, when Congress lost 9 out of 10 seats in Mandi, it would not be appropriate to go for the by-elections immediately. The atmosphere that has been created after winning the election somewhere can get spoiled. Her son Vikramaditya Singh may be given a higher position in the cabinet to handle Pratibha," the sources claimed.

This development comes amid Pratibha Singh's supporters demanding the party name her as the CM.

The Congress on Thursday won 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly in the hill state which maintained its tradition of not voting any incumbent government to power since 1985.

In the 68-member state assembly, the BJP secured 25 seats with independents winning three seats. Notably, the AAP failed to open the account. As far as the vote sharing is concerned, the grand old party with 43.88 per cent is only marginally ahead of the saffron party which garnered 42.99 per cent vote share.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 17:01 [IST]