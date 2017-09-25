Rahul's campaign in Gujarat won't make any difference, Congress will lose: Swamy

With Rahul Gandhi set to kick-start his three-day Gujarat campaign from Monday, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said the Congress would lose whatever little votes it could have got.

Rahul will begin a three-day Gujarat campaign today in politically crucial Saurashtra region, a Patidar community heartland. He will begin the campaign by offering prayers at the popular Dwarkadhish temple.

"Rahul Gandhi can campaign wherever he likes, it makes no difference...I am quite confident that we (BJP) will win in Gujarat," Swamy told news agency ANI.

Taking a dig at the Congress vice-president, Swamy said due to Rahul's campaign the grand old party will lose whatever "little votes the Congress may be getting".

After offering prayers at the Dwarkadhish temple, Rahul will hit the road for a tour of the Saurashtra region as part of the party's election campaign in Gujarat.

Rahul will make brief halts where he will interact with farmers and traders before addressing a rally in the afternoon.

Gujarat Assembly elections are likely to be held towards the end of 2017 or January, 2018.

