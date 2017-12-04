Rahul's 6th query to Modi takes a dig at rise in youth unemployment under BJP rule

New Delhi, Dec 4: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is diligently posting one question after another to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a daily basis on Twitter in the run-up to the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017.

The Assembly elections in Modi's home turf are scheduled on December 9 and 14. The counting of the votes will take place on December 18, as stated by the Election Commission (EC).

On Monday, before he went to file his nomination papers for the election to the post of Congress party's president, Rahul on Twitter asked Modi his sixth question.

In his sixth question, Rahul criticised the Modi government for the rise in unemployment among youth and non-implementation of recommendations by the 7th pay commission in regard to the salary of fixed and contract workers.

"BJP ki doohori maar, ek taraf yuva berozgar, dusri taraf fixed pagar aur contract karamchari bezaar (The BJP's twin blow, on the one hand, the youth are unemployed, on the other, the fixed and contract workers are suffering)," he wrote on Twitter.

"Saatve vetan aayog mein Rs 18, 000 maasik hone ke bawajood fixed aur contract pagaar Rs 5,500 aur Rs 10, 000 kyun? (Despite the 7th pay commission recommendations suggesting Rs 18,000 per month as minimum pay, why is the pay for the fixed and contract workers at Rs 5,500 and Rs 10,000?)" Rahul questioned Modi on Twitter.

The Congress leader also tweeted a video of an elderly lady speaking about the poor pay scale of teachers.

22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब



प्रधानमंत्रीजी- 6ठा सवाल:



भाजपा की दोहरी मार

एक तरफ युवा बेरोजगार

दूसरी तरफ़ लाखों

फिक्स पगार और कांट्रैक्ट कर्मचारी बेज़ार



7वें वेतन आयोग में ₹18000 मासिक होने के बावजूद फिक्स और कांट्रैक्ट पगार ₹5500 और ₹10000 क्यों? pic.twitter.com/KngeBgLlVp — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 4, 2017

Rahul has sought accountability from the ruling BJP for the promises the saffron party made to the state in previous polls. "22 salon ka hisaab, Gujarat mange jawaab (Gujarat demands answers for 22 years of the BJP rule)," is the tagline of Rahul's posers to the PM.

The Congress VP previously asked Modi why the people of Gujarat should pay up for the "financial mismanagement" and publicity by him.

He also asked whether it will take 45 more years to provide new houses to Gujaratis as the incumbent BJP government in the state has provided only 4.72 lakh houses in the last five years against the promised 50 lakh.

Rahul asked the PM why public money was "squandered" in purchasing power at higher rates from private companies. Asking the third question in the series "a question a day", Rahul asked Modi why the coffers of four private firms were filled between 2002-2016 by buying the power of Rs 62,549 crore.

Although Rahul has already asked six questions to his main rival, Modi, till now the PM did not reply to any of his queries. The election campaign in poll-bound Gujarat has really turned ugly as both Rahul and Modi are engaged in a war of words and thus trying to stay away from discussing main issues concerning the voters.

OneIndia News