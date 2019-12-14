  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul Jinnah more appropriate name for you: BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 14: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersom GVL Narasimha Rao took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday saying that muslim appeasement politics and mindset has made the former congress chief "a worthy legatee of Muhammed Ali Jinnah.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    Taking to twitter, GVL Narasimha Rao said, "Rahul Jinnah instead of Rahul Gandhi is a more appropriate name for him."

    "The more appropriate name for you Rahul Gandhi is RAHUL JINNAH. Your Muslim appeasement politics and mindset makes you a worthy legatee of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, not Savarkar. #RahulJinnah," tweeted Rao.

    Taking a jibe at the BJP for demanding an apology for his "rape in India" remark, Gandhi said, "My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar. I will never apologise for speaking truth and nor will any Congressman do so.

    'My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar; will never apologise'

    It is Narendra Modi and his assistant Amit Shah who has to apologise to the country for destroying India's economy."

    Rahul Gandhi also alleged that people manning various institutions, including media and constitutional ones like judiciary, have forgotten their work.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue