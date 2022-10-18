YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra now in Andhra Pradesh

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kurnool, Oct 18: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday as he reached Halaharvi under Aluru constituency from neighbouring Karnataka.

    Rahul continued his foot march from the Hanuman temple in Chatragudi.

    Rahul Gandhis Bharat Jodo Yatra now in Andhra Pradesh
    Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday

    State Congress president Sake Sailajanath and other senior leaders received Rahul as he crossed into AP.

    Rahul will cover Aluru, Hatti Belagal and Munikurthi in his yatra today.

    He will make night halt at Chagi village under Adoni.

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to address mega rally in Ballari as march nears 1000-km markBharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to address mega rally in Ballari as march nears 1000-km mark

    The Congress leader, who began the Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7, briefly passed through villages in Anantapuramu district bordering Karnataka on October 14.

    The yatra will continue through AP till October 21 when he will re-enter Karnataka, en route Telangana.

    Comments

    More ANDHRA PRADESH News  

    Read more about:

    andhra pradesh rahul gandhi congress

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 9:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 18, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X