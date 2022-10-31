YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Rahul Gandhi won't 'politicise' Morbi tragedy

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Oct 31: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday refused to comment on the Morbi tragedy, saying any attempt to politicise the bridge collapse will be disrespectful to those who died in the incident.

    Rahul Gandhi wont politicise Morbi tragedy
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

    When reporters asked Rahul Gandhi about who according to him should be held responsible for the Morbi bridge collapse, the Congress leader said, "I don't want to politicise this incident. People have lost lives there. It's disrespectful for them to do it. So I am not going to do it."

    'Terrible, shocking': World leaders condole tragic bridge collapse in Morbi'Terrible, shocking': World leaders condole tragic bridge collapse in Morbi

    The Congress leader observed a two-minute silence today in memory of those who were killed after the bridge collapsed.

    The century-old bridge, which had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

    An 'engineering marvel' built at the turn of the 19th century, the suspension bridge was said to reflect ''the progressive and scientific nature of the rulers of Morbi,'' as per its description on the district collectorate website.

    The bridge was 1.25 metres wide and spanned 233 metres, and was meant to give a unique identity to Morbi using the latest technology available in those days in Europe, as per the collectorate website.

    Comments

    More BRIDGE COLLAPSE News  

    Read more about:

    bridge collapse rahul gandhi

    Story first published: Monday, October 31, 2022, 16:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 31, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X