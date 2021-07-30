Let Rahul Gandhi submit his phone for investigation if he thinks it is tapped: BJP

It is resolved: Rahul Gandhi on Punjab Congress infighting

In protest against farm laws, Rahul Gandhi drives tractor to reach Parliament

He is a 'habitual liar': Narendra Singh Tomar slams Rahul Gandhi for his stand on farm laws

Why did PM use spyware against citizens? Rahul Gandhi's attack on Pegasus row

Rahul Gandhi urges people in Kerala to adhere to Covid guidelines

India

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Jul 30: Amid rising cases of coronavirus in Kerala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday appealed to people in the state to follow all safety measures and guidelines.

Kerala reported over 22,000 coronavirus cases for the third day in a row on Thursday.

The Central government is sending a six-member team to Kerala to aid the state's ongoing efforts in COVID-19 management.

India reports 44,230 new Covid-19 cases, active cases stay over 4-lakh mark

"Rising cases of Coronavirus infections in Kerala are worrying," Gandhi said. "I appeal to our brothers and sisters in the state to follow all safety measures & guidelines. Please take care," the MP from Kerala's Wayanad said in a tweet.