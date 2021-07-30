For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Rahul Gandhi urges people in Kerala to adhere to Covid guidelines
India
New Delhi, Jul 30: Amid rising cases of coronavirus in Kerala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday appealed to people in the state to follow all safety measures and guidelines.
Kerala reported over 22,000 coronavirus cases for the third day in a row on Thursday.
The Central government is sending a six-member team to Kerala to aid the state's ongoing efforts in COVID-19 management.
India reports 44,230 new Covid-19 cases, active cases stay over 4-lakh mark
"Rising cases of Coronavirus infections in Kerala are worrying," Gandhi said. "I appeal to our brothers and sisters in the state to follow all safety measures & guidelines. Please take care," the MP from Kerala's Wayanad said in a tweet.