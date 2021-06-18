YouTube
    Rahul Gandhi unable to shoulder leadership: Assam MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi quits Congress

    By
    |

    Guwahati, June 18: Four-time Assam MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi on Friday resigned from the Congress and is likely to join the BJP soon. The Mariani legislator tendered his resignation to Speaker Biswajit Daimary at his assembly office here.

    Assam MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi . Image credit: ANI
    Assam MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi . Image credit: ANI

    Rupjyoti Kurmi said he's leaving the Congress because the party leadership ignores the voice of young leaders.

    "The Congress isn't listening to its young leaders. Therefore, the party's situation is worsening in all states. I'll meet the assembly speaker and tender my resignation," he told ANI.

    The Congress, meanwhile, expelled Kurmi from the party for "his anti-party activities".

    Assam Pradesh Congress President Ripun Bora said in a statement that the decision was approved by the All India Congress Committee.

    Bora also constituted a three-member team, led by former MLA Rana Goswami, to visit Mariani assembly constituency and take stock of the political situation there.

    Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain and Manoj Dhanowar are other members of the team.

    Kurmi, a prominent member of the tea tribe community, is the son of former Congress minister late Rupam Kurmi, and has been elected from Mariani constituency since 2006.

