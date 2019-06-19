  • search
    Rahul Gandhi turns 49: Wishes pour in; PM Modi extends greetings

    New Delhi, June 19: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has turned 49 today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Congress chief on his birthday as he turned 49 on Wednesday. Gandhi was born on this day in 1970.

    Taking to Twitter, Modi said,''Best wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life. "Marking the Congress chief's special day, the party tweeted a throwback post on Wednesday morning, recalling some of the moments when Rahul Gandhi inspired the people of the country.

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi
    A Congress worker also celebrated Gandhi's birthday by organising a 'hawan' outside his residence in New Delhi, including his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in his prayers.

    In the past, Rahul Gandhi was gracious enough to concede his defeat at the Lok Sabha Elections, as he congratulated Narendra Modi and his party BJP on their triumph. He wrote, "I accept the verdict of the people of India. Congratulations to the winners, Mr Modi & the NDA. Thank you to the people of Wayanad for electing me as your MP. Thank you also to the people of Amethi. Thank you Congress workers & leaders for your hard work in this campaign."

