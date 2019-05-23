Rahul Gandhi trailing in hi-octane Amethi battle

India

oi-Vikas SV

Lucknow, May 23: In a hi-octane battle in Amethi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is trailing by 2,000 votes against BJP Smriti Irani.

Irani had given a tough fight to Rahul in 2014 elections but lost by 1.07 votes. Amethi is a Congress bastion from where Rahul has been winning since 2004.

Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi had actively campaigned for the Congress president in Amethi.

Smriti Irani has been relentlessly targeting Rahul Gandhi alleging he is the missing MP of Amethi. She is also alleging that despite sending a member of Gandhi family regularly to the Lok Sabha, Amethi is still underdeveloped.

Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad that has many say sent a negative message among the Amethi voters.

The Congress has lost a Lok Sabha election at Amethi only twice. In 1977, Sanjay Gandhi lost the Lok Sabha election and in 1998, Congress candidate Captain Satish Sharma was defeated.