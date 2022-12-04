Rahul Gandhi to skip Winter Session of Parliament

oi-Prakash KL

Due to the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be skipping the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

New Delhi, Dec 04: Rahul Gandhi will be not taking part in the upcoming Winter Session in Parliament, said the Congress on Sunday. The party's general secretary said that it is not practical for its former president to attend it due to the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra is underway. It is not practical for Rahul Gandhi to attend the winter session of Parliament," ANI quoted the Congress leader as saying at a press conference.

"Today in the meeting of the Congress Steering Committee, we discussed two things. First is the plenary session of our party which we have decided to hold in the second half of February. It will be a 3-day session which will be held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh," he said.

"Second, we reviewed and discussed the future course of action for Bharat Jodo Yatra. We have decided to hold a massive campaign 'Hath se Hath Jodo Abhiyan' from January 26 onwards. It will be a two-month-long campaign," Venugopal added.

He further claimed that the campaign will be carried out at block level to cover all gram panchayats and booths and the party will hand over a letter from Rahul Gandhi about the core message of this yatra.

Also, the party has decided to hoist the party flags at the block-level yatras. The Steering Committee of the Indian National Congress met today at 10 am at 24 Akbar Road, New Delhi, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge presiding. The Committee unanimously resolved that the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress will be held at Raipur in the second half of February 2023, a statement from the Steering Committee said.

The Winter Session will begin on December 7 and will last until December 29. The session also had to be delayed by a month due to the Gujarat election schedule.

Story first published: Sunday, December 4, 2022, 16:09 [IST]