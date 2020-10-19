Rahul Gandhi to review COVID-19 situation in Wayanad from today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 19: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is all set to start a three-day visit to his constituency in Kerala from Monday to review the coronavirus pandemic situation. Rahul Gandhi will reach Kozhikode by a special flight and first go to Malappuram by road to take part in a review meeting called by the collector.

It is reportedly said that he is scheduled to visit the Government Guest House in Kalpetta where he will stay for the night after the meeting. He will go to Wayanad the next day. Party leaders have said that no public function is scheduled during the three-day visit of Gandhi. Besides Wayanad district, many areas of Kozhikode and Malappuram districts form a part of his constituency.

Bihar Elections 2020: Congress theme song for polls launched

The Wayanad MP will hold a review meeting on COVID-19 at Wayanad collectorate on Tuesday, the second day of this visit. He will also hold DISHA meeting at Wayanad collectorate and then he will come back to Government Guest House in Kalpetta for the night. On the last day of his visit, Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit District Hospital Mananthawadi to take stock. He will then go to Kannur Airport from where he will take a special flight back to Delhi.

BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia slams Congress leader Kamal Nath, says Congress never respect women

There was a controversy last week after Wayanad district collector Adeela Abdulla denied permission to inaugurate a new block of the state-run Munderi school built with his MP fund. The online function was cancelled by the district administration at the last minute saying the state government was not informed and health protocols were not met.

The Congress party had criticised the decision and said that it was a politically-motivated move.

On Sunday, Kerala reported 7,631 new cases of COVID-19 and the death toll in the state reached 1,161 after 22 people succumbed to the coronavirus disease, according to the state health department. There are 8,410 patients have recovered from the disease so far.