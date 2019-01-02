Rahul Gandhi to address farmers rally in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 2: After the resounding victory of the Congress in three states of the Hindi heartland - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will now address three rallies of farmers in these states to consolidate their votes for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi
    Congress President Rahul Gandhi

    The first rally is likely to be held in the second week of January, 2019 in Rajasthan while Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will follow. The Congress wants to get benefit of the loan waiver by organising these rallies. After the state-level rallies, the Congress wants to organise conferences at the district level in these states.

    Actually the Congress wants to en-cash loan waiver in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by organising these rallies and the conferences in these states. Chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot said, "The Congress leadership is also planning to organise national executive meeting of the Congress outside Delhi. So we have requested Congress president Rahul Gandhi to organise it in Rajasthan. This meeting might take place in Jaipur."

    The decision on the national executive of the Congress is likely to happen very soon which is very important in view of 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the country. The Congress will demand from the Centre to waive off the entire loan of farmers from the central government in these rallies.

    Gehlot said that Rahul Gandhi promised to waive off loan of farmers immediately coming to power in Rajasthan and the government fulfilled the promise made by the party within 10 days. Now the Centre must waive off loans of farmers across the country.

    He said that loan of farmers to the tune of Rs 72 thousand crore was waived during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. He alleged that loans of a few select industrialists have been waived off but nothing has been done to waive off farmer's loan by the Central government.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 10:23 [IST]
