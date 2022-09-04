Rahul Gandhi relaunch season 5: BJP takes dig at Congress' Halla Bol rally

New Delhi, Sep 04: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday took a dig at Congress ahead of the party's 'Mehngai Par Halla Bol' rally against the Central government calling it an event to "relaunch Rahul Gandhi".

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted that the Halla Bol rally is the fifth attempt of the Grand Old Party to relaunch Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid the war over the Prime Ministerial candidate.

"Rahul Relaunch" Season 5 begins today with "Halla Bol" even as "Main Hoon Na" featuring Mamata di, KCR, Arvind and Nitish ji hits the screens! Ek anaar (Khursi) , 5 beemar! Btw NASA has contacted INC to ask how they manage to "relaunch" a failed rocket again and again!, tweeted Poonawalla.

The Congress will launch an all-out attack on the BJP government over price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items with a big show of strength at Delhi's Ramlila maidan today.

The "Bharat Jodo Yatra" is the Congress party's biggest ever mass contact programme, where the party leaders will reach out to the common people at the grassroots level.

Congress has been attacking the government over price rise and unemployment and saying that these are issues of the common people and should be discussed at all forums.

The opposition party is also seeking a solution to the problems of price rise, inflation and unemployment, besides the hike in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential items, and wants efforts on the part of the establishment to help provide respite to people.

