‘Rahul Gandhi refused alliance with AAP in New Delhi,’ says Arvind Kejriwal

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 01: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that there were no talks on an alliance for Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats with the Congress as its President Rahul Gandhi has already refused it.

Talking to reporters at the airport in Delhi, the AAP leader said he had met Rahul Gandhi recently and the Congress leader had refused to "join hands with the AAP".

"We (AAP) had only one meeting with Rahul Gandhi where he said no' (to alliance)," Kejriwal said. In response to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit's comment that the AAP had not approached her, the 50-year-old leader added, "I met Rahul. Sheila is much junior to him."

Here is another angle of Congress, AAP alliance in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal has been urging the Congress to stitch an alliance in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls to keep the BJP away from power.

Leaders in the Delhi unit of the Congress were divided over the issue of alliance with Dikshit and her three working presidents opposing it, party sources had said.

A top source in the party had recently said that chances of alliance were "slim" considering its long term repercussions in Delhi.

"The biggest question is how will Congress face the AAP in Assembly elections due in 2020 after the tie-up. Also, the party does not gain much politically as it is being offered only 2-3 seats by Arvind Kejriwal," the source had said.

Congress had drawn a blank in the 2014 parliamentary elections in Delhi.

Modi follows Hitler's tactics to run country says Kejriwal

The talk of alliance was fuelled by the fact that the Congress and AAP had jointly polled more votes than the BJP that had walked away with all the seven seats in the national capital.

Delhi has 7 Lok Sabha seats and it will go to polls on May 12.