Rahul Gandhi at Sidhu Moose Wala’s residence to meet his family in Punjab| VIDEO

    Chandigarh, Jun 7: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday arrived at the residence of late Punjabi singer and party leader Sidhu Moose Wala at his village Moosa in Mansa. Gandhi, who landed at the Chandigarh airport this morning, will express condolences to the family of Moosewala at his native village Moosa in Mansa, said a party leader.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute during his visit to family of late singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, in Mansa

    Several Congress leaders including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, AICC in-charge Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary and party leaders Vijay Inder Singla were at the airport to receive Gandhi.

    Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on May 29. Gandhi was abroad when the killing took place and returned over the weekend. Moosewala was the Congress candidate from the Mansa seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have already met Moosewala's parents. Some senior state Congress leaders have also met them.

    X