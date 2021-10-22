YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul Gandhi meets party leaders from Gujarat, asks them to be prepared for assembly polls

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 22: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi met party leaders from Gujarat on Friday and urged them to be prepared for the assembly elections.

    Rahul Gandhi

    Gandhi also separately met senior leaders from the state and sought their views on the appointment of the new state Congress chief and CLP leader.

    Assembly polls in Gujarat are due late next year. AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal and AICC in-charge for Gujarat Raghu Sharma were also present during the meeting. Party PCC chief Amit Chavda and working president Hardik Patel besides other leaders also met Gandhi.

    Gandhi is learnt to have held discussions separately with the leaders from the state and sought their views on the strengthening of the organisation in Gujarat.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi gujarat

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X