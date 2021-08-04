Why did PM use spyware against citizens? Rahul Gandhi's attack on Pegasus row

Rahul Gandhi meets family of 9-year-old allegedly raped, murdered in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 04: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met the family of the nine-year-old girl who was raped and murdered in Delhi's Cantonment area, and whose body was forcibly cremated by her attackers.

"I spoke with the family, they want justice and nothing else. They are saying that justice is not being given to them and they should be helped. We will do that. I have said that I am standing with them. Rahul Gandhi is standing with them until they get justice," said Rahul Gandhi.

On Tuesday, Gandhi tweeted, calling the young girl who was murdered "the nation's daughter".

"Dalit's child is also the nation's daughter," he tweeted in Hindi with the screen shot of a news report of the incident.

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has demanded capital punishment for the culprits.

"The murder of a nine-year-old innocent in Delhi after subjecting her to brutality is very shameful. There is a need to improve the law and order situation in Delhi. The culprits should be given capital punishment at the earliest," the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Going to meet the victim''s family tomorrow, will do everything possible to help the family in this fight for justice," Kejriwal tweeted.

According to the police, the Dalit girl died under suspicious circumstances, even as her parents alleged that she was raped and her body was forcibly cremated by a crematorium's priest.

The 9-year-old had gone to the crematorium last evening to fetch drinking water from the cooler but never returned.

Locals locals who knew the cremation ground priest Radheshyam, called her mother to the crematorium and showed her the body.