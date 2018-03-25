Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka: Seven JD (S) MLAs join Congress

JD (S) MLAs join Congress

Rahul had earlier today launched a scathing attack on JD (S) and asked the former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's party to come clean on its support to the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi is currently in Karnataka

Claiming that the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) party has become a wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he had said, "Earlier, the 'S' in JDS used to stand for 'Secular', but since they have become a B-team for BJP, JDS means Janata Dal Sangh Parivaar."

With elections for the 224-member Karnataka assembly on the horizon, the state has witnessed frequent visits by national leaders, from both the Congress and the BJP. While the ruling Congress is trying to retain power in Karnataka, the BJP is eyeing to regain the southern state.