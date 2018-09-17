  • search

MP: Rahul Gandhi to hold roadshow, address partymen in Bhopal

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 17: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday will launch his party's campaign in the poll bound Madhya Pradesh, known to be a BJP bastion, from Bhopal, where posters have come up describing him as a devotee of Lord Shiva.

    Rahul Gandhi to hold roadshow, address partymen in Bhopal

    He will take part in a roadshow and also address party workers during his day-long visit to the state capital.

    Rahul will arrive at Bhopal airport by an aircraft at around noon on Monday. At 1 pm, he will then begin on a 15-kilometer-long roadshow from Lalghati Chowk, located close to the airport, after seeking the blessings of more than 11 Hindu priests, state party spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi told PTI on Sunday.

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi roadshows bhopal madhya pradesh

    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 10:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue