MP: Rahul Gandhi to hold roadshow, address partymen in Bhopal

New Delhi, Sep 17: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday will launch his party's campaign in the poll bound Madhya Pradesh, known to be a BJP bastion, from Bhopal, where posters have come up describing him as a devotee of Lord Shiva.

He will take part in a roadshow and also address party workers during his day-long visit to the state capital.

Rahul will arrive at Bhopal airport by an aircraft at around noon on Monday. At 1 pm, he will then begin on a 15-kilometer-long roadshow from Lalghati Chowk, located close to the airport, after seeking the blessings of more than 11 Hindu priests, state party spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi told PTI on Sunday.