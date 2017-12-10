Rahul Gandhi greeted with Modi Modi chants in Gujarat

The crowd outside Shree Ranchhodji Temple in Gujarat's Dakor region on Sunday raised slogans of "Modi Modi" when Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi was leaving the shrine after offering prayers.

Rahul is on a temple visiting spree in Gujarat which is being seen by many as a 'soft Hindutva' strategy to woo the voters.

#WATCH: Scene outside Shree Ranchhodji Temple in Kheda's Dakor, crowd shouts 'Modi Modi' as Rahul Gandhi exits. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/rFWEnVWy8t — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2017

In November, Rahul Gandhi visited at least six to eight famous temples during his four-phase Navsarjan Yatra.

In September, Rahul kicked off his tour after offering prayers at the Dwarkadhish temple and trekked up the famous Chotila temple in Surendranagar district during a roadshow. On his way to Jetpur from Kagvad, Gandhi also paid a visit to a temple dedicated to Dasi Jeevan, revered by Dalits and Buddhists. He also made an unscheduled visit to another shrine-- Jalaram temple--in Veerpur in Rajkot district.

The BJP has been criticising the Congress vice president's move, saying Gandhi was visiting Hindu temples ahead of elections to get votes.

"Why Rahul Gandhi is only visiting temple ahead of elections. People know their intentions that they want to get votes by such gimmicks. They have no inclination of devotion as during Rahul Gandhi's earlier trip he never visited any temple," Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel had earlier said.

Here are other famous temple visits by Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat in the last two-months:

Akshardham Temple Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi at Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar. Image Courtesy: @INCIndia Krishna temple in Valsad Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at the Lord Krishna temple during his roadshow, in Valsad, Gujarat. (Image credit - PTI file photo) Kabir Temple at Saliya village Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi being presente a memento after he offered prayers at a Kabir Temple at Saliya village in Dahod district. Bhajan at Saliya village Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi participates in a programme at a Kabir Temple in a village in Dahod district on Wednesday. Khodaldham temple in Rajkot Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi offering prayers at Khodaldham temple in Rajkot district. Chamunda Mata Temple Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi visits Chamunda Mata Temple, Chotila in Surendranagar. Chamunda Mata Temple, Chotila Temple priests gifts a religious otem to Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi visits Chamunda Mata Temple, Chotila in Surendranagar. Dwarkadhish Temple Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Dwarkadhish Temple, Dwarka in Gujarat.

(Images credit - PTI)

