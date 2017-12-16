Rahul Gandhi to formally take over as Congress president today

Conress president elect Rahul Gandhi will formally take over the reins of the Grand Old Party two days before the counting of votes for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2017, the outcome of which could be a trendsetter ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Sonia Gandhi, who led the Congress for 19 years since 1998, is all set to hand over the party mantle to Rahul Gandhi on Saturday.

The entire elevation process will be completed after the party's Central Election Authority president Mullapally Ramachandran hands over the Certificate of Election to Rahul Gandhi.

Former PM Manmohan Singh, Sonia, current and former chief ministers, MPs, senior Congress leaders, and all PCC chiefs and delegates will be present at the handing over ceremony.

Gandhi had been the party vice president for over four years since 2013.

On Friday, Sonia Gandhi announced her retirement as Congress president but not from politics. Asked what role she will assume after Rahul Gandhi takes over the reins of the party, she told media persons: "My role is to retire."

Sonia became Congress president in 1998 and steered the 132-year-old party for nearly two decades.

OneIndia News