Rahul Gandhi constitutes 3 committees for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

New Delhi, Aug 25: Congress President Rahul Gandhi has constituted the following Committees for the Lok Sabha Election 2019.

These committees are: Core Group Committee, Manifesto Committee and Publicity Committee.

The Core Group Committee has nine members including P Chidambaram, GN Azad & Mallikarjun Kharge. Manifesto Committee has 19 members including Salman Khurshid and Shashi Tharoor.

The Publicity Committee has 13 members including Randeep Surjewala and Dibya Spandana (Ramya).

