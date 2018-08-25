  • search

Rahul Gandhi constitutes 3 committees for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

    New Delhi, Aug 25: Congress President Rahul Gandhi has constituted the following Committees for the Lok Sabha Election 2019.

    Rahul Gandhi constitutes 3 committees for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

    These committees are: Core Group Committee, Manifesto Committee and Publicity Committee.

    The Core Group Committee has nine members including P Chidambaram, GN Azad & Mallikarjun Kharge. Manifesto Committee has 19 members including Salman Khurshid and Shashi Tharoor.

    The Publicity Committee has 13 members including Randeep Surjewala and Dibya Spandana (Ramya).

    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 16:52 [IST]
