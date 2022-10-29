Rahul Gandhi breaks into dance with Tribals during 'Yatra'

Fact Check: This image of a massive gathering is not from the Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi, Oct 29: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is spearheading Bharat Jodo Yatra, danced with Tribals in Telangana on Saturday.

The Congress leader resumed the yatra from Telangana's Dharmapur today.

While dancing with the Tribals, Rahul Gandhi wore their headgear and the dance video was by Congress on its official Twitter handle.

The Congress leader, earlier, played dhol with local artists upon resuming the yatra from Telangana's Narayanpet district. It has been resumed after a 3-day Diwali break.

During the yatra, Rahul Gandhi was seen having fun on several occasions. The leader was earlier seen running with party leaders, doing push-ups and playing with kids.

The yatra completed 50 days on October 27. The aim of this Yatra is "to unite India; to come together and strengthen our nation," says Congress's official site.

The yatra began on 7th September from Kanyakumari and will pass through 12 states, culminating in Jammu and Kashmir - spanning a distance of nearly 3,500 Km over the course of about 150 days.

Story first published: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 11:07 [IST]