Take care of yourself as govt busy with sales: Rahul Gandhi's dig as Covid cases spike

Centre says GDP is rising, for them GDP is Gas-Diesel-Petrol: Rahul Gandhi

Media was critical of UPA during 26/11 attack, not the same with Narendra Modi govt: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over 'job losses'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 12: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday attacked the government over the issue of employment, saying the difference between a week off and a working has ended under this dispensation as "there are no jobs".

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi tagged a media report on US auto major Ford deciding to stop vehicle manufacturing in India which quoted an industry insider as saying that over 4,000 small firms could shut down.

Media was critical of UPA during 26/11 attack, not the same with Narendra Modi govt: Rahul Gandhi

"The ''development'' under the BJP government is such that the difference between Sunday and Monday has ended," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"When there are no jobs, how does it matter whether it is Sunday or Monday!" the former Congress chief said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 11:32 [IST]