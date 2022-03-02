Rahul Gandhi asks govt for clarity on evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 02: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sought clarity on the process of evacuation of Indians in Ukraine.

    The government must tell how many students have been evacuated and how many are still stranded in Ukraine, Rahul tweeted demanding a clear strategy to the families of those involved.

    "To avert further tragedy, the Government of India (GOI) must share: How many students have been evacuated. How many are still stranded in Ukraine. Region-wise detailed evacuation plan," Gandhi said on Twitter.

    "We owe a clear strategy and communication to the families involved," he said.

    The Congress has been questioning the delay in evacuation of all Indians from war-struck Ukraine after Russia attacked it and criticised its response.

    The Government has sent four union ministers to coordinate efforts to bring out Indians from countries neighbouring Ukraine and has deployed Indian Air Force aircraft besides several airlines.

    Nearly 6,000 Indians have returned to their homeland, while 4,000 to 5,000 are getting ready to be brought back by flights.

    X