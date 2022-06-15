YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul Gandhi appears for day 3 of ED questioning as Congress protests continue

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared for day 3 of Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi for questioning as Congress's protests continue in Delhi.

    The National Herald, started by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was published by the AJL. In 2010, the AJL, which faced financial difficulties, was taken over by a newly-floated YIL with Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda as directors, both of them Gandhi loyalists.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

    In a complaint in the Delhi High Court, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy accused Sonia Gandhi and her son, Rahul Gandhi, and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds.

    The central anti-money laundering probe agency is expected to confront the Congress leader with the documents about alleged irregularities.

    Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal were earlier questioned in the case. Sonia Gandhi has been asked to join the probe in the case on June 23.

    Comments

    More RAHUL GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi enforcement directorate questioning money laundering case

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 12:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X