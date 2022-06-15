National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi asked to reappear before ED for third consecutive day

Rahul Gandhi appears for day 3 of ED questioning as Congress protests continue

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared for day 3 of Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi for questioning as Congress's protests continue in Delhi.

The National Herald, started by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was published by the AJL. In 2010, the AJL, which faced financial difficulties, was taken over by a newly-floated YIL with Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda as directors, both of them Gandhi loyalists.

In a complaint in the Delhi High Court, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy accused Sonia Gandhi and her son, Rahul Gandhi, and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds.

The central anti-money laundering probe agency is expected to confront the Congress leader with the documents about alleged irregularities.

Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal were earlier questioned in the case. Sonia Gandhi has been asked to join the probe in the case on June 23.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 12:10 [IST]