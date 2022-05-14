Wife of Kashmiri Pandit killed by terrorists says her husband felt insecure, pleaded for transfer

Govt needs to take harsh steps as Kashmiri Pandits not safe even after abrogation of Article 370: Raut

Rahul Bhat killing: 350 Kashmiri Pandit govt employees resign

New Delhi, May 14: As many as 350 government employees, all Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir have tendered their resignation on Friday a day after their colleague Rahul Bhat was shot dead by terrorists at Badgaum.

Reports suggested that the employees wrote to Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha and said that they did not feel safe in Kashmir anymore. All these employees had been provided employment under the Prime Minister's package for the displaced.

Rahul Bhat was gunned down by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in Chadoora town on Thursday. He had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11.

Meanwhile, J&K administration decided to provide a government job to Rahul Bhat's wife in Jammu and financial assistance to the family. The government will bear educational expenses of the daughter.

As the mortal remains of Rahul Bhat reached his home in Durga Nagar area of Jammu on Friday morning, his relatives wept inconsolably.

Rahul Bhat's wife and daughter, who were putting up with him at Sheikhpora migrant colony in Budgam, accompanied the body as it arrived here from Kashmir.

His brother Sunny lit the pyre at the Buntalab cremation ground as chants of "long live Rahul Bhat" rented the air.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits gathered at Bhat's house in Jammu for the last rites.

The community members, including Rahul Bhat's family, accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of making young Kashmiri Hindus "cannon fodder" in the name of rehabilitation of the community.

Story first published: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 12:16 [IST]