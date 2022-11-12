Ragging rage: Law student thrashed, abused and assaulted in room | Viral Video

YouTube
    Hyderabad, Nov 12: A video of a law student being brutally beaten up and forced to chant 'Allah Hu Akbar' and 'Jai Mata Di' has gone viral on various social media platforms. The ragging incident that reportedly happened with a student of IBS College Campus Shankerpally mandal in Ranga Reddy district Secunderabad, Telangana came to light on November 11 after a junior student shared the video via twitter while tagging minister KTR and Cyberabad police.

    In the viral video, the victim was not only thrashed but was also forced to chant 'Allah Hu Akbar' and 'Jai Mata Di' by the accused seniors.

    According to the tweet posted by a username @bhairav_hara says that the victim identified as a law student, alleged in the complaint that a 12 senior students had come to his room, thrashed, abused and sexually assaulted him. He further stated that the accused also filmed the assault and circulated it on the internet. A few accused can be heard saying in Telugu, "Beat him till he dies."

    The victim further alleged that he sustained injuries due to the attack.

    Meanwhile, Shankarpally Police Station have booked the accused who were involved in the incident under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections sections 307 for attempts to murder, 323 for voluntarily causing hurt, 450 for house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint, 506 for Punishment for criminal intimidation, and section 34 for the acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.

    The accused were also booked for ragging under Section 4 (i)(ii) of the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act and an investigation has been launched.

