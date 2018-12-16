Rafale row: Swamy seeks PM’s intervention in PAC report to save govt from embarrassment

New Delhi, Dec 16: Two days after the Supreme Court announced its verdict on the Rafale deal based on the PAC report presented by the Attorney General and Comptroller and Auditor General, and Congress raising questions on the authenticity of the report, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday said truth must come in front as it hampers justice. He also sought PM Narendra Modi's intervention to save the government from embarrassment.

Speaking to media, Swamy said,''According to media Attorney General has said that he hasn't done it then who prepared this affidavit? I think the PM should find it out because it embarrasses him, that we can't even prepare a proper English draft, they could've have given it in Hindi also Rafale Verdict.''

''Questions are natural, whenever an affidavit is submitted in a sealed cover... this time by chance they revealed the submissions in judgement otherwise we wouldn't have come to know. If the judges base their judgement on this, it hampers justice,'' he said.

On Friday, Supreme Court dismissed batch of petitions calling for a probe into the controversial Rafale Deal, by which the Centre procured 36 fighter jets for Rs. 58,000 crore from French company Dassault Aviation.

"Perception of individuals cannot be the basis of fishing and roving inquiry by this court, especially in such matters," said a three-judge bench, while dismissing all the writ petitions which sought a Supreme Court-monitored probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the deal.

The court said it does not find any substantial material on record to show that this is a case of commercial favouritism to any party by the Government of India.

The bench, also comprising Justices K. M. Joseph and Sanjay Kishan Kaul said the required process has been followed.