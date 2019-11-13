News India live

Rafale verdict Updates: SC verdict huge victory for Modi-led govt, says B L Santhosh

New Delhi, Nov 14: The Supreme Court has rejected the review petitions in the Rafale case. A review petition had been filed challenging the clean chit given to the NDA government in the purchase of 36 fully loaded Rafale jets from France under the inter-governmental deal.

The top court has closed the contempt case against Rahul Gandhi in which he attributed his remark, Chowkidar Chor Hai to the Rafale judgment of the Supreme Court.

BS Dhanoa, former chief of the Air Staff: I think we have been vindicated. In December 2018 I had issued a statement that Supreme Court has given a fine judgement and at that time some people said that I was being political, which was incorrect. I wholeheartedly welcome the Supreme Court’s categorical dismissal of the review petitions in the Rafale case and with this pronouncement the NDA Government stands vindicated. The SC verdict is also a judgement on our Government’s transparency in decision making. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 14, 2019 Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's dismissal of the review petitions in the Rafale case. SC rejects review petitions on #Rafale deal & raps @RahulGandhi & asks him to be careful in future ... Huge victory for @narendramodi led Govt .. — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) November 14, 2019 SC verdict huge victory for Narendra Modi led govt, says BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh. From road to Parliament, Rahul Gandhi and his party tried hard to mislead the country on this issue but truth prevailed. I wish Rahul Gandhi would be in country and should offer apologies to nation, says BJP working president, JP Nadda. "Truth triumphs. Truth can be bothered but not defeated," BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said. The BJP on Thursday reacted with jubilation to the Supreme Court's decision to reject review petitions for probing the Rafale deal, saying truth has triumphed and that it is a huge victory for the Modi government. Recting to Rafale verdict, BJP leader GVL Narsimha Rao says "Hope that after today's SC verdict court hearing was a slap to Congress' and Rahul Gandhi's face, hope that after today's erdict, Rahul Gandhi will be more careful." While closing the contempt case against Rahul Gandhi, the SC said that he should be more careful in future. He uttered the words, Chowkidar Chor Hai, without even reading the Rafale judgment of the Supreme Court dated December 2018. Justice S K Kaul who read out the verdict said that there are no grounds to order an FIR. The court cannot initiate a roving and fishing inquiry. There are no grounds for an FIR, the court said while rejecting the review petitions. The court also closed the contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi. The court said that Rahul Gandhi needs to be more careful in future for attributing to the court his remarks. With the review petitions being rejected, the earlier order of the court that gave the government a clean chit remains in force. The Supreme Court said that there is no ground to order an FIR into the procurement of the Rafale jets. No merit in plea seeking probe into defence deal says SC. SC rejects review petitions in Rafale case. The verdict will be delivered by a three-judge Bench comprising Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph. A review petition had been filed challenging the clean chit given to the NDA government in the purchase of 36 fully loaded Rafale jets from France under the inter-governmental deal. The court had observed that it is not its job to go into pricing when the need and quality of aircraft is not in doubt. Further the court also said it did not find anything wrong in the selection of the Indian offset partners by Dassault. All the pleas have been dismissed. The court also said that no further review is required, while also adding that no probe is required into the pricing aspect or decision making process for the purchase of the aircraft. On the offset partner the Bench said that it is up to the vendor and not the central government to decide on the same. It is not for the court to step into what is appropriate. Mere press interviews cannot be the basis of the same. There is no commercial favouritism and hence there is no need to intervene. On January 2, Sinha, Shourie and Bhushan had approached the court seeking review of the judgement, alleging that the court had relied upon "patently incorrect" claims made by the government in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover in the court. The Centre had submitted that three privileged documents were unauthorisedly removed from the Defence Ministry and used by the petitioners to support their review petitions against the verdict which had dismissed all pleas challenging the procurement of the fighter jets. The top court had rejected the objections raised by the Centre that those documents were not admissible as evidence under Section 123 of the Indian Evidence Act, and no one can produce them in court without the permission of the department concerned as they are also protected under the Official Secrets Act. This would be the last major judgment to be delivered by CJI Ranjan Gogoi. He had delivered the landmark Ayodhya judgment on Saturday last. On Wednesday, he also led a Bench that held that the CJI’s office comes under the purview of the RTI Act subject to reasonable restrictions. The Hindu in an article had cited internal documents and said that there were parallel discussions by the PMO on the deal. The report said that this weakened the negotiating positions by the Ministry of Defence and the negotiating team. The report also said that the deal became costlier for India as France refused to provide bank guarantees. Venugopal said the application filed by Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushant, seeking from the court a review of its verdict dismissing pleas for a probe into against the Rafale deal, had annexed three documents which were photocopies of the original. There was a full blown controversy over these documents, with the Centre represented by Attorney General K K Venugopal saying that these documents were stolen. However later on he claimed that the Rafale documents were not stolen from the Defence Ministry and that what he meant in his submission before the Supreme Court was that petitioners in the application used "photocopies of the original" papers, deemed secret by the government It may be recalled that when the review was filed the petitioners, Arun Shourie, Yashwant Sinha and Prashant Bhushan had submitted fresh documents before the court. The Centre had then pleaded that these documents were unauthorisedly photo-copied from defence files and that these would have an inimical impact on national security and also friendly relations with France. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Meenakshi Lekhi, told the bench that the Congress president reportedly made a remark that the "Supreme Court said chowkidaar chor hai (The watchman is a thief)," in the verdict. The Supreme Court would also deliver its verdict in a contempt plea filed against Rahul Gandhi. The court had said earlier that its Rafale judgment "had no occasion" to make any such comments ascribed to it by Rahul Gandhi. The judgment was solely on a legal question about admissibility as evidence certain documents objected to by the AG, the court also said. It said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi bypassed the Cabinet Committee on Security and pushed the deal through his office PMO. The Congress claimed that price at which Rafale was being bought was way higher than what it had negotiated with France. The negotiation for Rafale was first started by the Congress-led UPA but it could not conclude the deal as both the parties were yet to agree on a number of issues.

The court had also noted that no law enacted by Parliament specifically barring or prohibiting the publication of such documents on any of the grounds mentioned in Article 19(2) of the Constitution has been brought to its notice. It had said the documents used in the pleas were published in The Hindu' in February and one of the papers was also published by The Wire'. It had noted that all the three documents were in "public domain" and published by prominent daily The Hindu were "in consonance with the constitutional guarantee of freedom of speech". The top court had rejected the objections raised by the Centre that those documents were not admissible as evidence under Section 123 of the Indian Evidence Act, and no one can produce them in court without the permission of the department concerned as they are also protected under the Official Secrets Act. In a setback to the Centre, the apex court on April 10 allowed the pleas which relied on leaked documents for seeking review of its Rafale judgement and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming "privilege" over them. The Centre had submitted that three privileged documents were unauthorisedly removed from the Defence Ministry and used by the petitioners to support their review petitions against the verdict which had dismissed all pleas challenging the procurement of the fighter jets. On January 2, Sinha, Shourie and Bhushan had approached the Supreme Court seeking review of the judgement, alleging that the court had relied upon "patently incorrect" claims made by the government in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover in the court. The top court had said there was no substantial evidence of commercial favouritism to any private entity. 