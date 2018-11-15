Rafale issue: 'Modi government lies again', tweets Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Nov 15: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of compromising national interest on the Rafale issue. He also alleged that the latest skeleton to tumble out of the "Rafale cupboard" is that there is no guarantee by the French government backing the deal.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi along with hashtag #BikGayaChowkidar tweeted,''The latest skeleton to tumble out of the RAFALE cupboard: NO Guarantee by the French Govt. backing the deal. BUT, our PM says there's a letter from the French promising to be faithful! That's enough to call this a "Govt to Govt" deal?."

The government has denied any wrongdoing in the deal while the BJP has dismissed as "lies" allegations of corruption levelled by the Congress.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on four petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into 36 Rafale fighter jet deal with French firm Dassault Aviation.

Meanwhile, Dassault CEO Eric Trappier, in a media interview, defended the multi-crore-Rafale deal between India and France. He had claimed no wrong-doing and said his company chose Reliance as an offset partner.