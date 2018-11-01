Rafale: Govt will maintain topmost secrecy in SC in national interest

New Delhi, Nov 1: The Supreme Court which is seized off a batch of petitions questions the Rafale Deal had asked the government to furnish details regarding the pricing and also its advantages.

When the Centre through Attorney General, K K Venugopal objected to the same, the Bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi said, " then file an affidavit to that effect."

On the next date of hearing, the Centre would file an affidavit stating that it would not submit the details as sought by the Court. The government would continue to maintain that it is attaching utmost secrecy to the deal.

The problem is concerned about the technical details being leaked. It would not want the enemy country to know about the technical specifications of the jets. The government however says that the note giving the details of the decision making process was meant only for the judges. The note will not be given to the parties in the case. The note would contain only the decision making process and it would not have technical and other sensitive details, the government also said.