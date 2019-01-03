Rafale: Demands for JPC probe grows

  • search
    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Jan 3: BJP ally Shiv Sena has supported the Opposition demand in Lok Sabha for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale issue and drew a parallel with the alleged Bofors scam, claiming that people say Rafale aircraft is good but the deal is bad.

    A view of the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the issues relating to Rafale deal, in New Delhi
    Speaking in a discussion on the Rafale issue, Arvind Sawant (SS) said the government speaks of transparency, then why it is rejecting the demand for a JPC probe.

    "We are transparent. Why we should be scared. Our government is good, it is not corrupt, then why should we be scared? Let there be a JPC probe and the truth come out," he said.

    Shiv Sena, a feuding partner of the saffron party, has been attacking the Narendra Modi government over a host of issues, including the Rafale controversy.

    Making a reference to the Bofors deal, which had happened during the period of Rajiv Gandhi government and was marred by allegations of corruption, Sawant said Bofors was a good gun but the deal was bad.

    Same kind of allegations are being levelled now, he added.

    "People say Rafale is good (aircraft) but deal is bad," Sawant said.

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has spoken on the matter but confusion remains, he said, adding that the Supreme Court in its judgement never said there should not be a JPC probe.

    In an apparent reference to Anil Ambani's defence firm, the Sena member also asked why the offset deal was given to a company that "existed only on paper".

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 7:09 [IST]
