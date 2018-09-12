  • search

Rafale deal to strengthen air force numbers, says IAF chief Birender Singh Dhanoa

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 12: After Vice-Chief, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa on Wednesday has backed the government on the controversial Rafale deal amid a raging political row, saying that the Rafale deal will help in strengthening the air force numbers.

    Rafale deal to strengthen air force numbers, says IAF chief Birender Singh Dhanoa

    Speaking to media, IAF chief said,''By providing the Rafale and S-400, the government is strengthening the Indian Air Force to counter the short falls of our depleting numbers.''

    ''What we do not have are the numbers, against a sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons, we are down to 31. Even when we do have 42 squadrons, we will be below the combined numbers of two of our regional adversaries,'' he also said.

    The air force chief's statement comes a day after the government was accused of using men and women in uniform to defend the Rafale deal.

    Earlier, IAF Vice Chief Air Marshal SB Deo, too, had recently backed the Rafale purchase calling it a "beautiful" aircraft. He had said that those criticising the deal must understand the procurement norms.

    During his visit to France, Modi on April 10, 2015 announced that India will purchase 36 Rafale jets in a government-to-government agreement. The Rs 58,000 crore deal was sealed in September 2016.

    Read more about:

    rafale rafale deal birender singh dhanoa iaf

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue