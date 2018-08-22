Rafale Deal: Anil Ambani issues notice to Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill

New Delhi, Aug 22: Anil Amabani owned Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Defence and Reliance Defence sent a notice to Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, asking him to refrain from making unverified, frivolous and defamatory statements on Rafale deal.

The notice is in the form of a cease and desist letter that asks Shergill and Congress to stop spreading "misinformation" about Reliance Defence.

Congress Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill receives a cease & desist notice from Anil Ambani led Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Defence & Reliance Aerostructure asking him to restrain from speaking on Rafale, failing which he will face legal consequences. pic.twitter.com/9yAa2zUcnB — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2018

In the notice, Anil Ambani alleges that Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Ashok Chavan, Sanjay Nirupam, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and others have been making incorrect, frivolous and misleading statements about him and his group. Legal notices were sent to these leaders but they did not respond, the cease and desist notice said.

It further said that the statements are "factually incorrect, speculative and exhibit their lack of understanding of the subject matter". It further claimed that it has also tarnished the image of Reliance, resulting in defamation.

It has also sought retraction of the statements made against them and not make such "derogatory" statements on such sensitive matter related to "national security".

Reacting to the notice, Jaiveer Shergill said such notices cannot scare him away.

"Received "Cease & Desist" Notice from Sh Anil Ambani threatening me with legal consequences if I speak on Rafale Deal; My reply-I'm a Congress Soldier, a Proud Punjabi who doesn't get scared with such notices-Tax Payer of this country deserves to know why they paid extra 42000 Cr," he tweeted on Wednesday.

Anil Ambani had recently written to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the Rafale fighter jet deal saying his party has been "misinformed, misdirected and misled" by "malicious vested interests and corporate rivals" on the issue.