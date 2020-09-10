Rafale aircrafts to be inducted to Indian Air Force's 17 Squadron Golden Arrows today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 10: The Indian Air Force will on Thursday formally induct the indegenious Rafale aircraft today at 10 am into the 17 Squadron "Golden Arrows" at the Air Force Station in Ambala.

Specifications and performance data of Rafale fighter jets

Florence Parly, minister of the French Armed Forces and defence minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guests of the event. Parly will also receive a guard of honour upon her arrival in Delhi.

Ahead of inducting Rafale jets to Indian Air Force, France describes India as strategic partner

According to reports, the event will also be attended by the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO along with other senior officers.

Emmanuel Lenain, French ambassador to India and Eric Autellet, France's air general will also participate in the induction ceremony.

India should convert COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity: Amitabh Kant

The ceremonial unveiling of the aircraft will be accompanied with the traditional 'Sarva Dharma Puja'. The Rafale and Tejas aircrafts will also participate in an Air Display following which the Rafale aircraft will receive a water cannon salute.

The first five Rafale aircrafts of the IAF arrived in Ambala on July 27. Eric Trappier Chairman and Chief Executive of Dassault Aviation will also be present in the ceremony.

The Indian and French delegation are also scheduled to hold bilateral meeting after the ceremony.