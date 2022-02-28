Racist coverage of Ukraine war faces Twitter users’ ire

Prisoners with military experience to be released: Ukraine's President urges Russian soldiers to lay down arms

New Delhi, Feb 28: The Russian Military action in Ukraine has drawn the attention of the world.

However amidst the war, the internet has reacted to the coverage of the event by television channels.

The clips of these reputed television channels are being circulated on the social media with many calling them racist. A woman is heard saying on television, ' the unthinkable has happened. This is not a developing, third world nation. This is Europe, she says.

[Thread] The most racist Ukraine coverage on TV News.



1. The BBC - “It’s very emotional for me because I see European people with blue eyes and blonde hair being killed” - Ukraine’s Deputy Chief Prosecutor, David Sakvarelidze pic.twitter.com/m0LB0m00Wg — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) February 27, 2022

In another clip, one of the guests is heard saying that they have cruise missile fire as though they were in Iraq or Afghanistan, can you imagine? On BBC, Ukraine's Deputy Chief ProsecutorDavid Sakvarelidze says that it is a very emotional for me because I see European people with blue eyes and blonde hair being killed.

4. BFM TV (France)



"We are in the 21st century, we are in a European city and we have cruise missile fire as though we were in Iraq or Afghanistan, can you imagine!?” pic.twitter.com/SzSlJJ9JfR — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) February 27, 2022

"Wow. Why don't they talk their problem without comparing themselves. They are the reason most the time for the world problem," said one of the users reacting to the statements made on TV.

2. CBS News



"This isn't Iraq or Afghanistan...This is a relatively civilized, relatively European city" - CBS foreign correspondent Charlie D’Agata pic.twitter.com/s7sxZrMzM9 — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) February 27, 2022

Yes, Europe has always been so wonderfully peaceful and civilized. Recall those halcyon days between 1914 and 1945. — Beatrice (@branor2) February 27, 2022

Yes, Europe has always been so wonderfully peaceful and civilized. Recall those halcyon days between 1914 and 1945 said another user.

Monday, February 28, 2022, 17:10 [IST]