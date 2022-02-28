YouTube
    Racist coverage of Ukraine war faces Twitter users’ ire

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 28: The Russian Military action in Ukraine has drawn the attention of the world.

    However amidst the war, the internet has reacted to the coverage of the event by television channels.

    Racist coverage of Ukraine war faces Twitter users’ ire

    The clips of these reputed television channels are being circulated on the social media with many calling them racist. A woman is heard saying on television, ' the unthinkable has happened. This is not a developing, third world nation. This is Europe, she says.

    In another clip, one of the guests is heard saying that they have cruise missile fire as though they were in Iraq or Afghanistan, can you imagine? On BBC, Ukraine's Deputy Chief ProsecutorDavid Sakvarelidze says that it is a very emotional for me because I see European people with blue eyes and blonde hair being killed.

    "Wow. Why don't they talk their problem without comparing themselves. They are the reason most the time for the world problem," said one of the users reacting to the statements made on TV.

    Yes, Europe has always been so wonderfully peaceful and civilized. Recall those halcyon days between 1914 and 1945 said another user.

    Story first published: Monday, February 28, 2022, 17:10 [IST]
