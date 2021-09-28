Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar ‘stable’ after being admitted to hospital for chest infection

Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer in critical condition, continues to be on life support

Lata Mangeshkar health update: 'Singer doing much better, don't react to rumours'

Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar Pour in Wishes for Lata Mangeshkar

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

When it comes to playback singing in the Indian Subcontinent and one name that will remain forever etched in the hearts of music lovers is Lata Mangeshkar. She has been a voice of screen idols for generations, she is a legend beyond legends. With a career spanning decades and songs in over 30 languages, Lata Mangeshkar has been bestowed with many awards, including India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna.

Today, September 28, The "Nightingale Of India" turns 92. Her first breakthrough song, Dil Mera Toda, was for the film Majboor in 1948. In the following year, 1949, Lata Mangeshkar hogged the limelight with the track Aayega Aanewaala from Madhubala starrer-Mahal. After this, there was no looking back for "Lata Didi".

A voice so melodious; a heart so magnanimous and a persona so humble. Such phenomenons rarely happen!!

Our country's ethos reverberates with the sound of Lata Mangeshkar. Her Voice is a slave to Masculinity, in its childlike timbre rests an unparalleled phenomenon.

She's the voice that has undoubtedly seeped into South Asian consciousness and is loved in equal measure around the world.

Lata Mangeshkar is to music what Picasso is to painting. Without her three-octaves spanning, honey-sweet voice on hand, any composers could not have given their musical imagination a free rein.

Authors Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar write a heart touching message for the melody queen - ' What can we say..words are not enough!!

What do we feel..feelings are not enough..

Divinity is beyond everything..

All we can do, is join our hands in gratitude and bow our heads to a Divine force called Lata Mangeshkar..

Our unlimited love and shashtang pranaam on her birthday'

Millions of her fans are enraptured by her voice on a daily basis and she continues to hold sway over popular culture.

So here is wishing The Bharat Ratna a very happy Birthday!

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 16:13 [IST]