R K Nagar bypoll: Nomination rejected but actor Vishal will campaign for upcoming bypoll

The Election Commission rejected his attempt to enter the electoral fray but that won't stop actor Vishal Krishna from campaigning in the R K Nagar bypoll. A day after his nomination to contest the December 21 bypoll was rejected, Vishal declared that he would campaign for other independent candidates.

"Many hurdles were created to stop me from working for the welfare of the people but I will not stop. I will get down to the ground and campaign for another youngster in the upcoming bypoll. I will work for one of the independent candidates who has filed nomination and ensure that they win and work for the good for the people," Vishal told the media.

On Wednesday the actor took to Twitter to express his disappointment over his nomination being rejected. While he called Tuesday's development "death of democracy" in one tweet, he appealed for justice in another.

To the people, I look upto, Hon @narendramodi & Hon @rashtrapatibhvn



I am Vishal,I hope u r aware of wats happening in the RK Nagar Election process in Chennai.



My nomination was accepted & later rejected. Totally unfair. I bring this to your notice & I hope justice prevails. — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) December 6, 2017

The election commission on Tuesday rejected the nomination papers of Vishal Krishna and Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar.

OneIndia News