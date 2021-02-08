Fake: This soldier did not rush to Delhi border to meet father protesting against farm laws

R-Day violence was staged by govt: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in LS

Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Feb 08: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday accused the government of staging the violence during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, he said, "The most important question is how could the miscreants reach Red Fort on a day like Republic Day?... I am sure that this was an incident staged by the government."

Meanwhile, "MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future," Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday declared during his speech in Parliament, removing all doubts about the future of the scheme that guarantees farmers a predetermined price delinked from market rates for specific crops, thereby subsidising them.

In his over hour-long address, the PM spoke at length about the need for reforms in the farm sector while making it amply clear that the government will not back down and agree to repeal of the three legislations.

On the other hand, Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait also accused the PM of "confusing" people over the issue of MSP and said the farmers unions protesting the new laws are open to discussions with the government.

"Desh mein bhook pe vyaapaar nahi hoga. Bhook kitni lagegi anaaj ki keemat utni hogi. Desh mein bhook se vyaapaar karne walon ko baahar nikaala jaaega (There will not be business over hunger in the country. If hunger goes up, price of crops will be decided accordingly. Those wanting business over hunger will be driven out of the country)," he told reporters.