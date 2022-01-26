R-Day: Agencies keep close watch on Khalistanis, drones and Al-Qaeda

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 26: The Intelligence Bureau has asked the Delhi Police and other security agencies to keep a close watch on possible drone attacks on the occasion of Republic Day.

Anti-drone systems are in place to thwart any possible attack. Further the police are also searching for suspicious people. The agencies have also briefed Delhi Police Commissioner, Rakesh Asthana about the security in the national capital.

Drone sellers too have come under the scanner and the police are keeping a watch on them. The Delhi police is working as per the SOPs relating to drones which was issued by the Centre.

Delhi is decided into three zones as per the SOPs and the city has been classified into the green, yellow zones. The outskirts of the capital is the green zone, while in the yellow zone, drones can be flown with some restrictions. In the red zone there is a complete ban on drones.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police said that it has put in place a face recognition system to immediately identify terror suspects. The cops have a database of 50,000 suspected criminals. There are 30 face recognition systems in place at six entry points. When a suspected person makes an entry a red light will appear on the system. In addition to this there are 500 CCTV cameras.

An official tells OneIndia that the security agencies also have in mind the violence that broke out last year during the Republic Day. The Sikhs for Justice has also made a call to sabotage the celebrations and in the view of this threat security at the border areas too are very right.

The borders have been sealed in view of this threat. The focus is heavy on pro-Khalistan elements said a senior police official. The posters of these elements have been distributed and also pasted on many walls. On Tuesday, the Delhi Police pasted posters of Khalistan and Al-Qaeda terrorists on several walls in Connaught Place.

There is also close monitoring of the social media to see if any of these elements try and instigate the people. In addition to this the Delhi Police has deployed over 27,000 police personnel in the city. They are being assisted by 65 companies of the CAPF.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 8:25 [IST]