Quit if you can't run administration: Congress leader slams BJP over COVID-19 crisis

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Apr 12: Targeting the ruling BJP, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Monday said he has never ever seen such a worst government and asked it to quit.

"Quit! If you cannot run the administration and make way for President's rule in the state," he said. Hitting out at the government for its alleged unscientific ways of handling the COVID-19 crisis, the former Minister questioned the imposition of coronavirus curfew at night. He sought proof for COVID-19 spreading only at night and not during the day.

"The administration has collapsed in Karnataka as many protests, agitations that have happened during this year have never happened. The government has not been able to give the kind of administration it had promised," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters, he said that after having travelled in the constituencies going to polls, he had come across a feeling of anger among youths, farmers and women against the BJP government.

They (the people) are desperate to bring in change in the state, the Congress leader said. "Looking at the reaction we have got, I'm confident of the Congress winning all three seats (in the bypolls)," he said.

Bypoll to Belgaum Lok Sabha seat, along with Maski and Basavakalyan Assembly segments, is scheduled for April 17. Accusing BJP workers of distributing money to get people for their election rallies in Maski of which videos were available, Shivakumar said a complaint has been filed and the candidate has to be disqualified.

Also, he accused Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa of attending alleged casteist meetings and said, "We request the Election Commission to take action on its own against the Chief Minister as he is not supposed to attend such meetings."

The ruling BJP was using money power and misusing government machinery in this election, he alleged. Flaying the government for its handling of the strike by employees of road transport corporations (RTC), the KPCC chief said they should have been called for a discussion.

"Why is this a prestige issue? This looks like an attempt towards privatisation," he said adding: "There seems to be a hidden conspiracy to privatise the road transport corporations." Urging the government to immediately pay salary to the RTC workers, he questioned the government's decision to not to allow them to protest in the name of COVID-19.

Shivakumar asked, "How are you allowing political parties, including us, to hold meetings?" He said the Congress is with the protesting workers, and urged the government to hear them out.