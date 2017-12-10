Modi’s parentage: The controversy surrounding Salman Nizami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Lunavada, Gujarat, alleged that a Youth Congress leader raised questions about his parents.

The person in question is one Salman Nizami who wrote on his Twitter handle, "Rahul Gandhi, son of Rajiv Gandhi. Sacrificed his life for India. Rahul Gandhi, grandson of Indira Gandhi. Sacrificed her life for India. Rahul Gandhi, grand son of Jawaharlal Nehru, fought for India's independence. Narendra Modi, son of ...? Grand son of ...?"

Congress immediately distanced itself from Nizami and Rajiv Shukla said, "He (Salman Nizami) does not hold any position in the party. We can also say that there is some random person Ram Lal in BJP who said something."

Nizami's Facebook page shows a picture of him interacting with Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. In some other pictures, he can also be seen addressing what seems like a Congress rally.

A Hindustan Times report quoted Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir as saying that Nizami is not even a primary member of the party.

Mir said that Nizami was associated with the Congress between 2014 and 2015, but was suspended later.

PM Modi had said, "He (Salman Nizami) calls for Azad Kashmir. He calls our army rapists. How can the people accept such people like Salman Nizami? He also says there will be an Afzal from every home."

"Salman Nizami was engaged as the party's publicity secretary in March 2015. However, he was given a show cause notice in September that year after we found that a social media message he posted was not in line with the party's policy. When Nizami failed to respond in 15 days, he was suspended," an HT report quoted Mir as saying.

Even before Congress came to terms after Mani Shankar Aiyar's "Neech Aadmi" jibe, another political storm is ready to dent Congress' image in the poll-bound Gujarat.

OneIndia News