    Questionable, flawed methodology: Sitharaman dismisses World Inequality Report

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 29: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday called the World Inequality Report 'flawed' and called its methodology 'questionable'. According to the World Inequality Report 2022, India is one of the most unequal countries in the world in terms of both income and wealth inequality.

    Nirmala Sitharaman

    "World Inequality Report terming India as 'poor and very unequal country' is flawed, based on questionable methodology," Sitharaman said during a Rajya Sabha session.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 20:29 [IST]
    X