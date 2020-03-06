Quardrocopter drones seized by NIA in case relating to MLA’s killing

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 06: Two quardrocopter drones, 14 rounds of .32" ammunition, digital devices including 22 mobile phones, 3 Laptops, 1 Tab, 1 Apple Mackbook, 1 pendrive, 2 memory cards, CDs and a few documents related to monetary transactions were seized during a raid at Dimapur in Nagaland.

The raids were carried out in connection with a case that related to the killing of the MLA of Khonsa. The case is related to ambush on convoy of MLA Khonsa, Tirong Aboh by terrorist outfit NSCN-IM near Pansum Thong village, Arunachal Pradesh.

In the ambush, 11 persons including the MLA had died at the spot and three persons were injured. NIA has filed a chargesheet against 4 accused Luckin Mashangva, Jaikishan Sharma, Yangte Josaham and Napong Jenpi in the Special NIA Court, Yupia

Investigations have revealed that the members of NSCN(IM) led by self-styled Major General Absolom and James Kiwang along with others, in pursuance of the conspiracy executed the terrorist act of killing the MLA and others.