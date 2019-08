Quake measuring 2.7 on Richter scale shakes Himachal's Chamba region

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Shimla, Aug 22: An earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale hit Himachal Pradeshs Chamba district early on Thursday, the weather bureau said.

The mild earthquake was felt in Chamba at 4:50 am., officials said. No casualties have been reported so far.

Chamba, one of states remote districts, is located adjoining Jammu and Kashmir.